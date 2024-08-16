Taylor Swift Continues Feud With Kanye West in New Song

Taylor Swift appears to be needling Kanye West with a new live version of her song that she initially wrote about her feud with Kim Kardashian.

Here's the deal ... back in April, Taylor dropped a single called "thanK you aIM," in which she capitalized the letters K,I,M, prompting her gazillion fans to assume the tune was all about her beef with Kim K from many years ago.

However, this week Taylor changed the title to "thank You aimEe," capitalizing the Y and E to spell out Ye's name.

People are now speculating the change was due to Taylor's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," beating out Ye's "Vultures 2" to stay at the top of the Billboard 200 charts. One can only guess Taylor's rubbing Ye's nose in her victory.

You'll recall, Kim and Kanye surreptitiously recorded a convo they had with Taylor about his track, "Famous."

At the time, Ye publicly stated Taylor had signed off on a line that made reference to their MTV moment ... "I made that bitch famous."

But, Taylor said Ye never brought up the line during their phone call. Kim then posted a clip of their recorded discussion, but she edited it to make it seem like Taylor gave Ye approval to use the line.

Yet, the unedited version later surfaced, showing Taylor never authorized permission. This led to Taylor writing and releasing "thanK you aIM."