Taylor Swift Ends Kanye West's No. 1 Streak on Billboard Chart

Kanye West took a big L at the hands of someone he's had beef with for years -- one Taylor Swift!

Kanye's streak of 11 consecutive No. 1 albums was just broken, because "Vultures 2" fell short of the top spot by 1 ... and that 1 belongs to TS' "The Tortured Poets Department."

Taylor must be reveling in her latest win. Kanye's been a thorn in her side ever since 2009, when he hijacked her moment at the MTV Video Music Awards, telling the world Beyoncé was robbed and should have taken home the prize.

And then there's the whole "I made that bitch famous" mess, where Kanye and Kim secretly recorded her and edited the tape to make it appear she had given her permission for Ye to use the lyric. She did not, and that was proven beyond a reasonable doubt after the unedited version of the convo surfaced.

Taylor took a lot of crap for that, so this has got to be sweet revenge.