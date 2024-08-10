Kanye West Brings Bianca Censori, Her Family to 'Vultures 2' Event

Kanye West turned his album release party into a fun family outing ... not only bringing a couple of his kids out with him -- but hanging with Bianca Censori's siblings too.

The rapper hit the Delta Center in Salt Lake City Friday night with Ty Dolla $ign for their "Vultures 2" album release party ... and, sitting stageside next to his better half were his sisters -- Angelina and Alyssia.

Bianca's wearing a nude bodysuit -- offering a little more coverage than her usual looks ... and, her sis Angelina's two seats down, in a sheer white skirt matching her older sibling's ensemble. Alyssia sits to Angelina's left ... unclear who the woman in the middle of Bianca and Angelina is -- though it might be their mom, Alexandra.

Angelina posted several videos from her seat ... showing the rapper -- clad in an all-black outfit, complete with a facemask performing his hit track "Runaway."

Some might be shocked BC's sisters are coming out to support her and Kanye ... reports have swirled around the famous couple claiming Censori's dad wants to confront the embattled rapper over Bianca's outfit choices.

But, Angelina came out back in March and called BS on the rumors ... saying her dad wouldn't say something like that. She adds the family supports the celeb couple.

North and Chicago West performing “Bomb” at the ‘Vultures 2’ listening experience last nightpic.twitter.com/VsiW3WQ1Fm — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 10, 2024 @ComplexMusic

Apparently, the Censoris got to hang with a couple of the younger Wests too ... 'cause North and Chicago West came to the stage to perform Ye's song "Bomb" -- playing a little patty cake.

Tickets ranged between $60 and $350 ... and, it's just the first of three listening events that will host Ye and his newest music entry. He'll be in South Korea on August 23 and Taiwan on August 25.