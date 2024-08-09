Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bianca Censori Shows Butt Cheeks Despite Mostly Covering Up With Kanye West

Bianca Censori I'm Mostly Covered Up, Butt ... You Can Still See Cheeks!!!

Bianca Censori Shows Butt Cheeks in LA With Kanye
Backgrid

Bianca Censori looks like she got a memo to put some more clothes on ... butt don't worry, she's still showing off her assets.

Kanye West's wife joined him Thursday at his store in Los Angeles -- and Bianca was wearing more clothing than usual ... though she didn't let the extra material stop her from showing off a tasteful amount of cheek.

0809-Bianca-Censori-Cheeky-in-LA-SUB-1
Backgrid

Check it out ... Bianca's steering clear of her trademark see-through tops and bottoms, while managing to play a little peek-a-boo with her boobs and derriere.

Of course, in Bianca world, this outfit would qualify as her dressing like a nun.

0809-Kanye-Bianca-Walking-SUB
Backgrid

Kanye and Bianca had company for this particular public outing, but that hasn't stopped her from baring it all before ... so it's interesting to see her toning down the in-your-face nudity aesthetic she's become famous for.

0809-Bianca-Censori-Kanye-West-in-Car-SUB
Backgrid

Unclear what exactly is behind this massive change for Bianca ... but she seems pretty happy here ... and that's really all that matters, right?

