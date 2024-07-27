Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pop Up Poolside in Santa Barbara

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were living it up at a luxurious California hotel Friday -- as the rapper's wife put her boobs on full display for everyone to see -- which shouldn't shock anyone!

Check out these photos obtained by TMZ ... Ye and Bianca were enjoying a sun-filled day at the swanky San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito while strolling past the fitness center on their way to the pool.

As you can see, Kanye is not exactly dressed for the occasion. Instead of wearing swim trunks, he opted for a t-shirt and khaki pants with black sunglasses.

But, Bianca was more in the swimming spirit with her two-piece bathing suit, which accentuated her breasts as she flaunted her incredible bod. We're told Bianca was also sporting a pair of high heels, which are hard to spot in the pictures.

Our sources say there weren't too many people around so no one really noticed the couple or bothered them. The lovebirds just stayed to themselves as they hung out at the pool.

By the way, the couple has been in the L.A. area all week and you know what that means. Paparazzi was filming Bianca in her risqué outfits -- which is nothing new of course.