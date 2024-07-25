Bianca Censori Ignores Chateau Marmont Dress Code with Boob-Baring Look

Bianca Censori's not letting anyone dictate her style as she steps out for lunch with her hubby, Kanye West ... in a daring, summer-ific, boob-bulging outfit.

The model ignored Chateau Marmont's business casual dress code Thursday ... rocking a micro bikini top that was clinging to her for dear life, desperately trying to contain all her eye-popping cleavage. Mind you, this was as she arrived in the lobby of L.A. hotspot -- not a poolside fit.

BC finished off her barely-there ensemble with a pair of seriously racy matching booty shorts -- oozing her usual body confidence as she hopped out of Ye's Cybertruck.

It was Bianca's second scantily-clad visit to Chateau Marmont this week, so this suggests management is pretty relaxed about bending the rules for her.