Bianca Censori Ignores Chateau Marmont Dress Code with Boob-Baring Look

BIANCA CENSORI BOOBS OUT AT CHATEAU MARMONT ... What Dress Code?!?
Bianca Censori's not letting anyone dictate her style as she steps out for lunch with her hubby, Kanye West ... in a daring, summer-ific, boob-bulging outfit.
The model ignored Chateau Marmont's business casual dress code Thursday ... rocking a micro bikini top that was clinging to her for dear life, desperately trying to contain all her eye-popping cleavage. Mind you, this was as she arrived in the lobby of L.A. hotspot -- not a poolside fit.
BC finished off her barely-there ensemble with a pair of seriously racy matching booty shorts -- oozing her usual body confidence as she hopped out of Ye's Cybertruck.
It was Bianca's second scantily-clad visit to Chateau Marmont this week, so this suggests management is pretty relaxed about bending the rules for her.
Given her reputation for pushing fashion boundaries, it’s likely no one at Chateau is all that shocked anymore by her bold looks.