Kanye West Protective of Wife Bianca Censori While Out in All-Nude Ensemble

Kanye West is protecting his wife, Bianca Censori, from prying eyes ... using his body as a shield during their latest outing -- while she continues to rock wacky, revealing outfits.

The couple stepped out for lunch at the Chateau Marmont Tuesday in L.A., where Bianca opted for a surprisingly covered-up, monochromatic ensemble ... which included a top, skirt, stockings, baseball hat and heels.

While she still showed some skin -- her shirt was see-through, after all -- her look was far more modest than what she's been known to wear lately. As you know ... BC's been out with no pants, a completely see-through top, the teeniest bikini and more bold fashion choices. So yeah, this is relatively safe by those standards.

Play video content TMZ.com

And yet ... Ye didn't seem to want his wife photographed on this occasion.

As you can see ... he pushes Bianca behind him in order to keep photogs from taking her picture. It's possible Kanye is simply sick of all the media attention surrounding his wife's wardrobe ... a total 180 on his attitude toward her fashion sense over the past year or so.

As for KW, he wore an all-black outfit, which included a sweat set and futuristic-looking sunglasses -- a classic getup for him.

Another reason he might not have wanted attention here ... Bianca and Kanye could just be trying to keep a low profile after the lawsuit drama from earlier this month -- which accused Ye of A LOT when it came to alleged workplace misconduct.

Play video content TMZ.com