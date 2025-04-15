'Cuban Brad Pitt' Actor William Levy Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication in Florida

Cuban-American actor William Levy is feeling the heat in Miami, but it's not the weather he's dealing with ... he was arrested Monday for disorderly intoxication in a public place.

Levy was also booked on charges of causing a disturbance and trespassing. He was still in Broward County Jail Tuesday morning, according to WPLG-TV.

Levy was arrested in Weston, in the Miami metro area. The details of the arrest are currently unclear.

The 44-year-old William Gutiérrez-Levy, a successful telenovela actor, has been romantically linked to Jennifer Lopez in the past, though those rumors were denied back in 2011.

He's acted in American movies including "Girls Trip," "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," and Tyler Perry's "The Single Moms Club" ... and he was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2012.

We've reached out to reps for Levy ... so far, no word back.