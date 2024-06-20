Bianca Censori's Breasts Nearly Spill Out of Barely-There Top in Paris

Bianca Censori's new top can barely qualify as a shirt -- 'cause only a tiny fabric strip was covering her nipples ... while the rest of her breasts were left fighting gravity.

Kanye's wife stepped out in Paris Thursday night -- sans Ye -- and she was really embracing a minimalist style over in The City of Love ... sporting a thin suspender-like garment emerging from her pants and wrapped around her neck as her only coverage upstairs.

The fabric covers her nipples, but not much else. She was basically bouncing out of the top as she headed into Gigi Paris, a popular celeb hot spot.

She's still got her curly, dyed pink hair -- seemingly a wig, like we told you -- on ... but, it seems she's slowly opting for fewer clothes as her trip with Ye wears on.

Remember ... yesterday, the two attended a runway show in Paris where she wore a sheer, nude-colored bodysuit that showed off her breasts, legs and booty -- a triple-threat outfit.

In her new ensemble, BC's covering her lower half a tad bit more -- although without much on her top, it's obvious ... there's a heck of a lot more naked skin showing this time around, perhaps even more so than usual with her 'fits.

Ye wore a conservative all-white getup Wednesday -- complete with a full-on mask. Obviously, no Ye Thursday ... so, we can only imagine how he would've one-upped his previous outfit.

Perhaps it's no surprise ... Bianca's going all out in her fashion choices -- honestly, when hasn't she -- but even her zany style choices will fit right in during Paris Fashion Week ... which is precisely why she and Ye are even in town.