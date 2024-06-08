Kanye West and Fully-Clothed Bianca Censori Show Up At Italian Airport

Play video content TMZ.com

Bianca Censori knows how to make a splash with her nearly naked public appearances ... but on Saturday she went more conservative in Italy -- and actually covered her body for once while cloaked in some type of strange outfit.

The wife of Kanye West was chauffeured in a black Mercedes van to the Florence Airport this morning with the rapper seated right beside her. Bianca stepped out of the passenger seat followed by Kanye, who turned and said something to her.

Check out the footage obtained by TMZ ... Bianca was wearing what appears to be a flowing beige dress/robe similar to what Jesus Christ might've worn. Kanye, on the other hand, took a more simple approach, wearing a white sweatshirt and pants.

Eyewitnesses tell us ... two bodyguards were there to protect the couple along with a few airport workers, who were stationed next to the van, making sure no other vehicles could pull up and get close to them.

Our sources say Kanye got pissed at one point when he saw an Italian paparazzi snapping photos of him and Bianca. One of the bodyguards -- at the direction of Kanye -- told the shutterbug to cut the crap.

After that, Kanye and Bianca were escorted into the airport by the employees and their own security personnel. One of the bodyguards was put in charge of carrying in their luggage.

The airport outing was quite different from their usual sexy strolls in major cities around the globe. As everyone with a pair of eyes knows, Bianca typically shows off her amazing bod in the skimpiest of outfits while Kanye seems totally unfazed by it all.

