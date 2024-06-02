Bianca Censori Goes Nearly Naked in Public Once Again

Bianca Censori was back at it Saturday ... showing off her incredible figure while wearing practically nothing, which should come as no surprise to anyone at this point.

Yup, there was Bianca rocking a teenie weenie white swimsuit in Prato, Italy -- and the photogs couldn't get enough of her, snapping a slew of images as she trailed her hubby Kanye West into a building.

Check out the pictures obtained by TMZ ... Bianca looked absolutely stunning while flashing a lot of skin in her little one-piece that left nothing to the imagination. Her breasts, rear end and most of her body were completely exposed.

She also flaunted her customary slicked back black hair while sporting tan heels and gripping some design sketches in one hand.

We don't know exactly what the sketches were for ... but Kanye has operated his Yeezy clothing line in Prato, which is also known as a fashion hub.

Of course, this wasn't the first time Bianca walked around basically in the buff -- and it certainly won't be the last.