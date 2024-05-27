Kanye West's Signed 'F*** Adidas' Album Hits Auction Block

A die-hard Kanye West fan is turning his beef with Adidas into serious bucks ... with his album signed "F*** ADIDAS" hitting the auction block.

Moments in Time is putting Kanye's expletively-signed 2010 album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" on the market -- but it's gonna cost ya big time 'cause they're only entertaining offers north of $500,000 for this one-of-a-kind rap gem.

What adds to the album's value is the moment Ye put pen to vinyl -- caught on camera.

It all went down back in Feb ... when Kanye and Bianca Censori stepped out from a Paris hotel to his crowd of fans, chanting "F*** Adidas."

KANYE WEST just signed an MBDTF vinyl whose a fan wrote "F*CK ADIDAS" on it!



Ye got no chill over Adidas 🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/TyaLqo8AsO — Ye (@ye_world_) February 28, 2024 @ye_world_

The rabid support came days after he went on a fashion tirade ... accusing the shoe giant of "raping" his sense of style by dropping Yeezy sneakers without his approval.

Given his fury at the brand, the chant seemed to strike a chord with Ye, and he amped up the crowd even more before snatching the fan's vinyl and boldly marking it with a black marker.

After a decade-long quest to meet his idol, this fan's dedication finally bore fruit after waiting around for 3 hours that day.

He says after the clip went viral he was bombarded with messages and offers left and right for the vinyl ... and he realized he was sitting on gold.