Kanye West and Bianca Censori Dine at Denny's Amid Major Yeezy Changes

Kanye West and Bianca Censori chowing down at America's Diner isn't something you'd expect, but their affordable meal comes as a major shakeup goes down at Ye's company.

New video obtained by TMZ shows Kanye -- with a white hoodie tight around his face -- walking into a Santa Barbara Denny's behind Bianca, who was in one of those skintight nude-colored bodysuits she loves. They were keeping a somewhat low profile, but it's clearly them.

We're told they arrived at the restaurant around 8 PM Monday, and were very animated with each other during their meal. Plus, eyewitnesses say an issue with the food might have sparked an argument with their server.

Kanye appears to have driven his Tesla Cybertruck to the meal, because one's sitting in the parking lot in a different clip -- not the most common vehicle among the Denny's crowd.

KW and BC are known for their down-to-earth palates ... they've eaten at the Cheesecake Factory and other restaurants frequented by normies during their time together -- as well as celebrity spots like Nobu.

Unclear if they talked business at dinner, but Ye's certainly got a lot on his mind when it comes to Yeezy -- sources with direct knowledge tell us there is a mass exodus occurring at the company.

As we reported ... West's Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos tendered his letter of resignation over his objection to the Yeezy porn studio Ye's mulling.

We're told a ton of other employees are also leaving the company -- but it's unclear if they're all bolting over the porn venture, or other issues.