Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Enjoy Date at Cheesecake Factory

Kanye West and his wife don't seem to be missing a beat with each other, and their latest QT came in the form of a Sunday date in a not-so-fancy spot.

Ye and and Bianca Censori hit up a Cheesecake Factory Sunday inside L.A.'s Topanga Westfield Mall. When it came time for dessert, they passed on the obvious choice -- cheesecake -- and, instead, opted for one bowl, 2 spoons.

The couple shared a big ol' ice cream sundae as they sat in a booth at the popular eatery -- sitting side-by-side like a couple a high school kids.

Despite the delicious dessert choice, it's not clear just how much fun they packed into Sunday funday.

They weren't exactly grinning from ear-to-ear, but, then again, they rarely do ... in public, anyway.