Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Enjoy Date at Cheesecake Factory
Ye & Bianca Censori Sundae Funday at Cheesecake Factory
4/24/2023 1:56 PM PT
Kanye West and his wife don't seem to be missing a beat with each other, and their latest QT came in the form of a Sunday date in a not-so-fancy spot.
Ye and and Bianca Censori hit up a Cheesecake Factory Sunday inside L.A.'s Topanga Westfield Mall. When it came time for dessert, they passed on the obvious choice -- cheesecake -- and, instead, opted for one bowl, 2 spoons.
The couple shared a big ol' ice cream sundae as they sat in a booth at the popular eatery -- sitting side-by-side like a couple a high school kids.
Despite the delicious dessert choice, it's not clear just how much fun they packed into Sunday funday.
They weren't exactly grinning from ear-to-ear, but, then again, they rarely do ... in public, anyway.
Of course, they were far more conspicuous the last time we saw them out. They hit up designer Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God show at the Hollywood Bowl last week ... both fully covered in Ye's trademark full-head masks.