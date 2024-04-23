Kanye Plans to Launch 'Yeezy Porn,' Consulting with Stormy Daniels' Ex

Kanye West has his sights set on a new business venture, and it's all about people having sex on camera -- the guy's looking to professionally dive into porn at long last ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Yeezy tells TMZ ... Ye's been kicking around the idea of launching his own pornography studio and brand for a while -- and now, we're told he seems dead set on doing it ... 'cause he and his partners are in advanced talks to actually get something up and running.

We're told Kanye and co. have been talking about building an entire Yeezy Porn studio -- which would be part of a broader adult entertainment division at the parent Yeezy company.

In order to get it going, the rep tells us Kanye has been talking to Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz -- a vet in the porn biz -- to help shepherd the whole thing as the head of the new Yeezy wing.

Like we said, Mike knows a thing or 2 about porn ... he's worked as a producer for well over a decade -- but even before that, he'd done casting and art direction in the same industry ... so he's been around the block.

His credits include "Aroused," "Abigail," "Young Fantasies 7," 'Vixen' and lots of other XXX flicks.

In terms of when this might come to fruition ... we're told it could launch as early as this summer.

If you've followed Ye's career, this is, honestly, no surprise. Kanye has been pretty open about his sexual fantasies and love of porn over the years -- and he's rapped a lot about XXX-type scenarios with various women he's been with, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Now that he's with Bianca Censori, he seems all about showing off her naked body as much as possible -- which is very much in line with Ye's brand and aesthetic ... hot baddies.

What's interesting is that Kanye has had a bit of a back-and-forth relationship with porn -- at times, he's proudly embraced the fact he likes to watch porn, and was even addicted to it ... other times, he's denounced his fondness for porn and said it wasn't good for his spirit.