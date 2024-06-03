Kanye West Sued for Sexual Harassment By Ex-Assistant

Kanye West's ex-executive/personal assistant claims he gave her the boot after sending her vile sexual texts and videos.

Lauren Pisciotta says in her lawsuit, she was an OnlyFans model who posted a bunch of bikini and lingerie pics and was super successful -- making $1 mil a year.

Kanye hired Lauren in July 2021, after meeting her when he was putting together his fashion line. She says she also collaborated with him and worked with him on 3 songs on "Donda."

A year later, she says he came to her and wanted her to be "God Like" and asked her to delete her OnlyFans account -- and promised to pay her $1 mil a year if she did so. She says she agreed.

Pisciotta claims shortly thereafter, Kanye began to send her a series of text messages, including one that read, "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I'm f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me ..." It gets REALLY vulgar after that -- with more alleged texts sent from Pisciotta that describe Ye's sexual fantasies with women, including a lot of explicit language.

There's one interesting alleged text Pisciotta claims he sent her that went something like this ... "Is my d*** racist? It is. This f***ing racist d*** of mine. I going to beat this f***ing racist d*** for being f***ing racist. I'm going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the s*** out of my racist d*** ... Beating the s*** out of his big black c***."

Not just this, but Pisciotta also claims he would masturbate during phone conversations with her and ask if she could hear or guess what he was doing. And, she claims, he was fixated on the penis size of her boyfriends.

According to the lawsuit, there was a slew of text messages and sexual videos and photos that was sent to her, including at least 2 videos of Kanye having sex with a model.

She claims he then promoted her to Chief of Staff for his various companies, at a salary of $4 million.

Pisciotta says in October 2022, she was fired, but claims he offered her a $3 mil severance, which she accepted. She claims he never paid.

She's suing for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and hostile work environment.