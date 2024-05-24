Kanye West's Battery Investigation Over Alleged Punching Incident On Ice

Kanye West may end up avoiding legal trouble for allegedly punching a guy at a famous hotel last month ... 'cause cops say everyone involved has gone radio silent.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the rapper and twin brothers Mark and Jonnie Houston have clammed up over claims Ye socked the wrong twin in the face at the Chateau Marmont after he thought one of them assaulted his wife Bianca Censori in April.

Play video content TMZ.com

Although Kanye's camp claimed Bianca got assaulted ... cops said they saw no evidence of an assault when they checked out surveillance footage. Best they could figure, it was just one of the twins accidentally bumping into Bianca.

We're told cops needed the brothers Mark, Jonnie, and/or Kanye to cooperate with the investigation -- but all 3 have been straight-up ignoring all their chat requests.

We're told officials believe Ye and the twins may have worked out their differences privately ... and that's likely why there've been crickets from both sides. We're told there's just not enough juice for cops to even send the case to the L.A. City Attorney's Office.