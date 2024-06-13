Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Swanky Date in Italy, Still Half Naked

KANYE WEST & BIANCA SWANKY DATE NIGHT IN ITALY ... Still Mostly Naked!!!

kanye west bianca at dinner in Florence 2
TMZ.com

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are trading up from Cheesecake Factory (no offense) date nights ... opting for a much fancier evening out in Florence, Italy, and TMZ has the pics.

They were dining at a restaurant called Il Palagio, and just to highlight how much they stepped up their culinary game here ... this spot earned a coveted Michelin star.

One of the couple's fellow diners tells us -- despite Kanye being glued to his phone during their date last week -- they still seemed to be having a blast together throughout the night.

kanye west bianca at dinner in Florence 1
TMZ.com

At one point, Kanye did put his phone to good use ... we're told he was shooting vids of Bianca strutting around the table as she rocked a cloak-style outfit that might seem modest at first glance. Take a closer look ... it's totally sheer, and reminiscent of the daring fashion choices she's now famous for wearing.

6/8/24
Italian vacay
TMZ.com

The pair steered clear of alcohol -- Ye sipped on water and Coke, while BC enjoyed some tea. They also treated themselves to a few courses of delicious food.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Together
Launch Gallery
Kanye & Bianca Together Launch Gallery

They dined for about 2 hours, and we're told, at one point, a guest swung by their table ... and Kanye greeted him with a handshake and they laughed and chatted away for a bit.

Bianca Censori Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bianca Censori Hot Shots Launch Gallery

TBH, it seemed like a relatively wholesome affair -- dinner and outfit included -- which is more than you could say for a few days earlier, when Bianca rocked the teeniest, weeniest one-piece swimsuit imaginable in Prato, Italy.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later