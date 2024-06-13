Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Swanky Date in Italy, Still Half Naked

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are trading up from Cheesecake Factory (no offense) date nights ... opting for a much fancier evening out in Florence, Italy, and TMZ has the pics.

They were dining at a restaurant called Il Palagio, and just to highlight how much they stepped up their culinary game here ... this spot earned a coveted Michelin star.

One of the couple's fellow diners tells us -- despite Kanye being glued to his phone during their date last week -- they still seemed to be having a blast together throughout the night.

At one point, Kanye did put his phone to good use ... we're told he was shooting vids of Bianca strutting around the table as she rocked a cloak-style outfit that might seem modest at first glance. Take a closer look ... it's totally sheer, and reminiscent of the daring fashion choices she's now famous for wearing.

Play video content 6/8/24 TMZ.com

The pair steered clear of alcohol -- Ye sipped on water and Coke, while BC enjoyed some tea. They also treated themselves to a few courses of delicious food.

They dined for about 2 hours, and we're told, at one point, a guest swung by their table ... and Kanye greeted him with a handshake and they laughed and chatted away for a bit.