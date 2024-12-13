Rio Da Yung OG Takes Private Jet to ATL for 1st Track After Prison Release

Play video content Nicholas DeCatalogne

Rapper Rio Da Yung OG was a big part of the Michigan hip hop resurgence when he was incarcerated for drug trafficking crimes in 2019 -- and he's now free to pick up where he left off musically!!!

Rio was released from federal prison on Wednesday after serving roughly 4 years and TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of his first taste of freedom ... or should we say spoils???

The "2 Faced" MC reconnected with his team and Empire label execs and immediately hopped on a private jet ... we're told he flew from Arkansas to Memphis and then ATL -- where he recorded his newest track "Rio Free."

Tee Grizzley set the standard for rappers to hit the studio as soon as they get their freedom and Rio brings the expected energy ... even spilling secrets on how he hid his contraband in jail.

Rio will be in fed custody until July 2025 and will then enter 18 months of supervised release, but his rap career is looking to be stronger than ever.