Soulja Boy Found Liable for Damages in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Soulja Boy will have to break open a few of his penny banks ... a jury just found him liable in the sexual assault lawsuit filed by his ex-personal assistant!!!

A judge read the verdict on Thursday in a Los Angeles courtroom, and spelled out that the "Crank Dat" rapper would be responsible for coughing up the dough for millions of dollars in damages ... and the jury is still considering punitive damages.

The rap star was found liable for assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

He's being ordered to pay $1.5 million in damages for the sexual battery. An additional $1.325 million was added for the intentional infliction of emotional distress.