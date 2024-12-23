Soulja Boy Reacts To DDG Buying Son Ferrari For First Birthday

Play video content TMZ.com

Soulja Boy says he gets why DDG wants to spoil his first son on his first birthday ... but he thinks a Ferrari is a bit much, and is sharing some alternative big ticket items.

We got the "Crank That" rapper at LAX and our photog asked about DDG buying Halo, the son he shares with actress Halle Bailey, a sports car.

Halo's only 1 so he won't be driving the red Ferrari anytime soon ... and Soulja Boy says DDG should seriously consider buying his son a house the next time he gets the urge to spend big on his boy.

DDG and Halle are first time parents and Soulja says it makes sense why they want to spoil their kid ... but he says a Ferrari toy might have been the better move in this instance.