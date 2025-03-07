Soulja Boy Certifies G$ Lil Ronnie Was 'Best Gambler in Texas' in Sad Tribute

Soulja Boy has broken his silence on the death of his friend G$ Lil Ronnie ... in a heartfelt IG memorial showing off their good times together.

If you recall, Lil Ronnie's videographer Mello Music recently told us they took a trip to Cali back in December to kick it with Soulja Boy ... and the "Crank Dat" rapper vividly remembers the day they first met.

Soulja says he surprised Ronnie by revealing he knew who he was, despite Ronnie's indie rapper status, and the two quickly became friends ... and SB went on to feature Ronnie on a few of his albums.

SB initially tried to meet Ronnie's longtime homie and collaborator Go Yayo, who has also been taking the news rather hard.

Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter were shot and killed at a car wash in Forest Hill, TX on Monday, and police have been actively pursuing the shooters.

Yesterday afternoon, FH Police Chief David Hernandez confirmed the arrest of sex-offender Adonis Robinson, who was making his getaway more than 200 miles from the murder scene, in Livingston, Texas.