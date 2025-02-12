Marlon Wayans Cranks Up Soulja Boy, SB, Kanye West Jokes in Hollywood!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Marlon Wayans is currently entangled in a gnarly war of words with Soulja Boy ... but being the comedic veteran, he's the one giving out last laughs at the rapper's expense!!!

TMZ caught up with Marlon in West Hollywood last night and he couldn't resist an impromptu stand-up roast in Soulja Boy's direction.

Last month, Marlon ribbed SB a bit for performing at President Donald Trump's Crypto Ball, and the "Crank Dat" rapper finally decided to respond this week after releasing his latest album.

Marlon Wayans roasts Soulja Boy while reacting to people trying to cancel Snoop Dogg and Nelly for performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration celebration, expressing his belief that they probably didn’t initially know it was for Trump and might have thought it was just… pic.twitter.com/a09q3s2UC4 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 25, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_

Trolling right along, Marlon tells us the beef isn't Kendrick vs. Drake levels ... but he also doesn't want to bully a two-hit wonder who doesn't have a chest on his body. 🫣

He and his Wayans Brothers are back in the driver's seat of the "Scary Movie" franchise they created and Marlon says Soulja Boy just inspired a new character -- a "Creth-Head" ... a mashup of a crack and meth head.

It might not be for "Scary Movie 6" though, Marlon says he'll save Soulja Boy until the series completely tanks!!!

If you're familiar with the Wayans' spoofs, you already know SB is in for a big-screen hurting!!!

Professional comedian vs. professional rapper ... how else was this supposed to go?!?

The pop-up Marlon comedy hour didn't stop there -- Marlon quipped he thought Kendrick's colorful imagery from his Super Bowl halftime honored Crips, Bloods and nurses.

He loved Serena Williams' Crip-walkin' cameo but still felt there's a world where Drake can co-exist.

As for Kanye West's latest anti-Semitic tirade, Marlon pulled back the jokes a bit and apologized to Jewish people everywhere ... like many, he feels The College Dropout is off his rocker.

Just stick to the good meds, Ye!!!