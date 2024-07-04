Marlon Wayans' L.A. Home Burglarized, Brother Keenen Home at the Time

A not-so-funny situation for Marlon Wayans and his famously comedic family -- cops say his L.A.-area crib is the latest target of burglars.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Marlon wasn't home, but his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans was around 2:30 AM last Saturday when 2 brazen thieves hit the house.

We're told they snuck into his backyard, shattered a back window and entered the house.

Keenen was awakened by some noise but, didn't realize what was happening. Thinking it was nothing, we're told he shrugged it off and went back to bed.

Cops say one of Marlon's staffers returned to the house around 8:00 AM and discovered the place had been ransacked. We're told Keenen was shocked to find out the thieves swiped a safe and several thousand dollars in cash.

Police have launched an investigation, and are scouring the neighborhood for any video footage -- but so far, no arrests.

L.A. has alarmingly become a hot spot for thieves targeting celeb homes.