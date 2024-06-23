NBA's Talen Horton-Tucker's Home Broken Into, $170K In Jewelry Allegedly Stolen

A Los Angeles-area home belonging to NBA guard Talen Horton-Tucker was broken into earlier this week ... and law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports cops believe the suspect made off with $170,000 in jewelry.

We're told the break-in -- or at least part of it -- was actually captured on camera ... showing the thief entering the property by jumping over a back fence -- before leaving out of one of the residence's side yards.

Thankfully, our sources say no one was home at the time of the burglary -- as Horton-Tucker was not in town. We're told it was a house sitter who discovered it and reported it to police.

So far, no arrests have been made -- but an investigation remains ongoing.

The incident marks the second time in the last few weeks that an NBA player's L.A. home was burglarized -- Patrick Patterson just had a break-in reported at one of his places too.