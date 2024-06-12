NBA's Patrick Patterson's Los Angeles-Area Home Burglarized

A Los Angeles-area home belonging to ex-NBA player Patrick Patterson was burglarized last week ... and now, TMZ Sports has learned cops are on the hunt for the culprits.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the break-in happened just before midnight on June 7, when two men wearing masks, gloves and all-black outfits were captured on Patterson's security system rummaging through his home.

We're told the duo snagged two big bags of the former Raptors forward's belongings ... and booked it before LAPD officers arrived on the scene.

Unclear exactly what was stolen from the residence ... but our sources say cops believe the guys got away with the stuff in a KIA.

Police did take a report ... and have opened an investigation -- although we're told no arrests have been made in the case yet.