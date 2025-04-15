Hailey Van Lith Kisses Jalen Suggs After WNBA Draft Selection

Hailey Van Lith had a lot to celebrate at the WNBA Draft -- not only was she the 11th name called Monday night ... but she also sealed it with a kiss from her NBA boyfriend, Jalen Suggs!!

The sweet moment happened after the former college basketball guard was selected by the Chicago Sky ... a move that reunites her with former LSU teammate Angel Reese.

Van Lith -- who stunned in a sleek, black dress -- was all smiles after the pick ... and hugged her parents before taking the stage to shake hands with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

After receiving her jersey ... Van Lith headed straight to the Orlando Magic guard, who was waiting offstage to congratulate her with a kiss.

Someone in the crowd captured the moment ... showing Van Lith and Suggs' sweet embrace.

Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs are couple goals 💜 pic.twitter.com/wPo12rjpvP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 15, 2025 @YahooSports

Suggs -- a former first-round pick -- spoke about his girlfriend's big day ... expressing how proud he was to witness her live out her dream.

He also sent out a playful warning to WNBA players about her trash-talking.

Play video content Instagram/@nbatv

"She talks trash to me," Suggs said. "We go play bowling, we play card games or board games, whatever -- she's talking smack to me!"

"I feel bad for the girls that actually gotta play against her."

Van Lith and Suggs have been rumored to be dating since 2021 and have supported each other throughout their athletic careers.

Suggs -- who is out for the season to recover from knee surgery -- was recently spotted at Van Lith's NCAA tournament games ... cheering her on with her family.