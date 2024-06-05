Cameron Brink Breaks Down In Tears During USA 3x3 Olympic Team Reveal

Play video content Instagram / @usab3x3

WNBA star Cameron Brink couldn't contain her emotions when she found out she's representing the United States at the 2024 Olympics ... breaking down in tears during the big reveal.

USA 3x3 basketball announced the four women who would compete for a gold medal this summer in Paris ... with Brink, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith and Rhyne Howard getting the nod.

The organization shared a special video of the moment the Los Angeles Sparks hooper found out she made the team ... and grab a box of tissues, 'cause it'll have you in your feels.

Jay Demings -- the national team director -- met up with Brink in Arizona ... and as soon as he started talking, the waterworks turned on.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Oh, my God, oh, my God," Brink said as she gave Demings a hug and accepted her No. 8 jersey. "Thank you."

Brink -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft -- said she was completely shocked by the selection ... even though she led the Red, White and Blue to a World Cup championship a year ago.

The clip also showed Brink on a FaceTime call with coach Jen Rizzotti ... who congratulated her on the major milestone.