Cameron Brink Wants To Flaunt Body For S.I. Swimsuit Issue, 'Super Empowering'

WNBA star Cameron Brink is waiting by the phone to get a call from the folks at Sports Illustrated ... revealing she'd love the opportunity to pose for the publication's famous swimsuit issue!!

The L.A. Sparks rookie -- who recently graced the cover of SLAM -- joined Paul George's "Podcast P" show this week ... and early on in the episode, she shared her wish list of other mags she'd love to work with in the future.

Brink initially explained ESPN's Body Issue would be right up her alley ... saying it's a cool way for jocks to show off the physiques they work so hard to achieve.

"I think just as a female athlete, the Body Issue is always just, like, dope," Brink said.

"Just to see how your body purely as an athlete, to appreciate -- our bodies are our machines, that's how we make our money. So I think that's always a really cool concept."

Unfortunately for Brink, the outlet discontinued the Body Issue in 2019 ... so that ain't happening unless something changes -- but there's another mag she name-dropped that's still kickin' after 60 years.

"Or Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I've always loved that," Brink added. "I think it's super empowering."

Of course, Brink is basically a pro in front of the camera at this point -- aside from SLAM, she also posed for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS undies earlier this month.

There have been plenty of athletes who have shown off their bikini bods for S.I. over the years -- including fellow 2024 draft pick Angel Reese, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and other WNBAers like Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Te'a Cooper and Nneka Ogwumike.