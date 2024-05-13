Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Partners W/ WNBA, Star Hoopers Model Undies

Play video content SKIMS

Watch out, Nike ... Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand is continuing to make a splash in the sports world ... this time by partnering up with the WNBA, and tapping some of the league's best and most popular players, including Kelsey Plum and Candace Parker, to model the undies!

"I’m proud to launch this new WNBA campaign starring such an incredible cast of athletes," Kardashian said on Monday. "Championing women and women in sports is incredibly important to SKIMS."

Kardashian hired some of the best female hoopers for the campaign ... Plum, a 2x WNBA champ, retired WNBA legend Parker, and 6x WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Connecticut Sun star guard Dijonai Carrington was also featured in the SKIMS Fits Everybody campaign alongside Sparks rookie Cameron Brink, the 2nd overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, and the godsister of NBA superstar Steph Curry.

"My fans know how much I love fashion," Brink said. "SKIMS has been an underwear staple in my wardrobe for years."

"I’m really grateful to be included in this lineup of players, especially with the greats who I have looked up to for so long. It’s truly a dream come true to be working with a brand that I love so much."

FYI, SKIMS launched a men's line last year, and partnered with some big-time male athletes ... like Neymar Jr., Nick Bosa, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.