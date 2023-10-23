Neymar Jr. & Nick Bosa Go Shirtless to Promote Kim Kardashian Skims Men's Line

Kim Kardashian's shapewear company is launching a men's line, and KK brought on one of the most famous and influential athletes in the world to promote the brand ... Neymar Jr.!

Kardashian's multi-billion-dollar company is getting into menswear, and Kim wanted a top athlete to promote Skims Mens ... enter the 31-year-old international soccer star from Brazil, who currently plays for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to Neymar, Skims also signed 49ers star Nick Bosa and OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the campaign.

"To have an icon like Neymar Jr be the face of our launch campaign, along with NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NFL’s top Defensive Player Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way SKIMS has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just for women," Kardashian said of signing the three top athletes.