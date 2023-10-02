Kim Cattrall Stuns At 67 ... In New SKIMS Campaign

67-year-old Kim Cattrall is provin' she's still got it ... looking drop-dead gorgeous in a new campaign for SKIMS.

The "Sex and the City" star is a part of the fashion line's Best of SKIMS campaign, donning the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit under a slip dress.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Other celebs like Nelly Furtado, Hari Nef, Lana Condor, and Coco Jones also joined Kim in the big campaign and photoshoot.

All of the stars were given the chance to pick out the outfits they personally liked the most, and were able to style themselves for the shoot ... and Cattrall called the experience "so freeing."

Gotta admit they all look pretty fantastic ... especially Kim at her age -- and she says she feels pretty confident wearing the piece.