Kim Cattrall Returning As Samantha Jones For 'And Just Like That'

For 'And Just Like That...'

And just like that, Kim Cattrall is reprising her role as Samantha Jones for the sequel to "Sex and the City" ... TMZ has confirmed.

The actress is set to make an appearance as her famous character in the upcoming series of "And Just Like That..." ... but Kim will be limited to just a brief cameo as Sam the publicist.

Kim filmed one scene for the upcoming series, returning to the franchise after a nasty feud with her former costar, Sarah Jessica Parker.

After reports of Kim's shocking return broke Wednesday, the official Twitter account for the show played into the news ... tweeting, "Secret's out!!"

Kim did not appear as Samantha in the first season of "And Just Like That..." ... but she's involved in the second season, which premieres June 22 on Max, despite previously declaring she was done with the franchise due to her beef with Sarah.

The last time Kim played Samantha was in the 2010 movie, "Sex and the City 2."

While "And Just Like That..." is coming back in June, reports say Kim's cameo doesn't come until August, so it sounds like it's pretty late in the season.