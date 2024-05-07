Netflix Edited Out Kim Kardashian Getting Booed at Tom Brady Roast

Play video content Netflix

Kim Kardashian getting booed at Tom Brady's roast came and went in the live broadcast -- and you're not gonna find it again in the current version on the platform ... it's been edited.

Indeed ... the awkward moment from Sunday's show -- where Kim was introduced by Kevin Hart, only to be met by a cascade of boos from the audience as she got to the podium -- no longer exists on the since-posted iteration of the roast.

Play video content 5/5/24 Netflix

It's only a few seconds that have been cut out ... now, instead of Kim standing there and shooting a look at the crowd -- with someone onstage telling them to settle down -- it just seamlessly gets into her material ... with KK taking a light-hearted dig at Kevin's height.

Of course, the actual booing itself was clipped online and spread like wildfire -- and just like everything else on the internet ... it lives forever, so people certainly won't forget about it.

Play video content 5/5/24 Netflix

That wasn't the only tough moment for Kim at the roast, BTW ... remember, Tony Hinchcliffe went after her during his segment ... in which he made fun of Kim's sex life/former partners.

And, there's also Tom's personal dig at Kim as well ... when he mentioned the fact that Kim was nervous about being there because her kids would have to stay with their dad, Kanye.

Those two Kim-related jokes are still in the uploaded version right now -- as are all the other cringe-worthy/edgy jokes that were made -- including the Robert Kraft one that got Tom out of his seat and in Jeff Ross's ear, as well as the ones made at Aaron Hernandez's expense.