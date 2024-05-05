Tom Brady Shuts Down Jeff Ross Over Robert Kraft Massage Joke

Play video content Netflix

Divorce talk was fair game, but Tom Brady was not having it when folks brought up Patriots owner Robert Kraft's massage scandal ... with the former MVP calling on Jeff Ross to "don't say that s*** again" amid his roast on Sunday.

TB12 was a good sport for the majority of the Netflix event ... laughing it up as he was on the receiving end of incessant blows throughout the night.

But there was one topic the dude did not want to be mentioned -- the Pats owner's 2019 incident.

Brady approached Ross mid-speech ... telling him on a hot mic the matter was out of bounds.

Many compared it to Will Smith's Oscars moment with Chris Rock ... although the future Hall of Famer never got physical.

