Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged for Soliciting Prostitution, He Denies Charges

Breaking News

9:17 AM PT -- A spokesperson for Kraft tells TMZ Sports the NFL owner denies the allegations.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further." New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a wanted man -- cops say they've issued a warrant for his arrest as part of a recent prostitution, human trafficking sting operation in Jupiter, Florida.

Cops say 77-year-old Kraft will be charged with 2 counts of "soliciting another to commit prostitution," according to Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr.

Chief Kerr says he was "stunned as everybody else" when he saw Kraft's name as a suspect.

Officials say Kraft is accused of soliciting a prostitute on at least 2 separate occasions at a massage parlor in Florida roughly "a month ago."

Cops say the name of the establishment that Kraft visited is Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

Cops say they have obtained evidence from body cam video and surveillance that has been conducted over the last several months.

Officials say Kraft was driven to the spa by a chauffeur.

The average cost per visit for services is $59 or $79 per hour, according to police.

As for the next steps, officials say the State's Attorney has the warrant and it will be sent to Kraft's home in Massachusetts.

Kraft has been charged with a misdemeanor and will have to appear in court.

So far, no official comment from either Kraft or the New England Patriots. We've also reached out to the NFL, as he will likely face discipline from the league.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation -- including Homeland Security, the IRS, the Jupiter P.D., Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and more.

Officials say the women accused of running the sex trafficking ring operated out of local spas which touted themselves as massage parlors.

The investigation took roughly 8 months and officials say they've identified more than 100 men suspected of being "Johns."

Robert Kraft bought the Patriots in January 1994 -- and has led the team to 6 Super Bowl championships and 10 AFC championships.

Kraft is also the owner of Major League Soccer's New England Revolution -- which has been to the MLS Cup Finals in 5 different seasons.

Kraft was married to Myra Kraft from 1963 to her death in 2011. He dated Ricki Noel Lander since 2012. Ricki has a child but she says Kraft is not the biological father.

Kraft is reportedly worth more than $6 BILLION according to Forbes, a fortune that stems from a paper-manufacturing conglomerate, which includes the Rand-Whitney Group.

Story developing ...