Tom Brady & The Pats Ring In Sixth Super Bowl Victory ... On & Off The Field

2/3/2019 8:30 PM PST

Tom Brady & The Patriots Celebrate Sixth Super Bowl Win

Breaking News

Tom Brady's G.O.A.T.-ness just got even G.O.A.T.-ier, 'cause he and the Patriots have picked up their sixth Super Bowl win ... which looked just as good on the field as it did off of it.

The Pats beat the L.A. Rams Sunday in Super Bowl LIII at Altanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- and while the score ended up being a mere 13-3 ... it didn't look like Tom and co. cared all that much by the end of it. A win's a win ... and that makes 6 for Mr. Brady.

Naturally, there was a lot of celebrating on the field immediately afterward. And of course, everyone was trying to get to Tom -- for a hug, or a comment ... or anything. Even Bill Belichick had to paw his way through a crowd to congratulate his QB.

After embracing each other on the field and receiving the Lombardy Trophy -- not to mention all the speeches that come with that -- the team eventually trotted  off to the locker room for a champagne shower celebration ... but not before a boom box appeared.

Robert Kraft is reportedly handing out 50-year-old cigars right now in the locker room. That's gotta mean the champagne's coming soon too.

Stay tuned ... 

