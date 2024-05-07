Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Pissed Over Divorce Jokes At Tom Brady Roast

While the divorce jokes at the Tom Brady roast had audiences in stitches, one person reportedly didn't find them funny at all ... TB12's ex, Gisele Bündchen.

According to People, the supermodel was "deeply disappointed" by all the flippant references to her split with the NFL legend that were made during Netflix's "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" on Sunday night.

Play video content 5/5/24 Netflix

Everyone from Kevin Hart to Nikki Glaser to Drew Bledsoe poked fun at the infamous breakup ... with most of the comedians in attendance mercilessly clowning Brady for being replaced by jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Gisele was apparently helping family cope with the recent devastating floods in Brazil when she got word of the jokes ... and she clearly was not pleased to have to hear about them while dealing with the natural disasters.

Play video content 5/5/24 Netflix

She's "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show," a source close to the 43-year-old mother of two told People. "As always, [her] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."

For Brady's part, he didn't seem to have much issue with any of it ... he seemed to laugh at every joke that was made.

In fact, Glaser told Howard Stern on Monday morning the only thing they agreed to make off-limits at the show was the former quarterback's children.

Play video content The Howard Stern Show / Sirius XM