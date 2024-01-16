Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Enjoyed Pricey Dinner in NYC

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are still seeing each other when they can -- 'cause they just grabbed dinner last night ... and wouldn't you know it, the G.O.A.T's a true gent.

TB12 and Bradley Cooper's ex got together Monday evening in NYC -- where they chowed down at a fancy shmancy place in Lower Manhattan ... kinda by the water, in fact. It's a French restaurant called Brasserie Fouquet's New York -- and they had a table to themselves.

Now, in terms of what went on and whether they were showing any PDA -- we're told they didn't put on explicit signs of affection during the meal ... but they were definitely cozy.

Tom and Irina were there for a total of 2 hours -- and we're told TB said something about the burger and how it good it was. If he did, in fact, grub on that ... he dropped a cool $30 for that bad boy, 'cause that's how much this joint charges for ground beef in a bun!

Anyway ... they walked out of there together, we're told, and lo and behold -- Tom paid.

Couple things ... nice to know Tom isn't one to go Dutch, even with somebody who's as loaded as Irina and who could presumably cover herself. They're both wealthy -- but when it comes down to it ... Tommy's old-fashioned, and willing to pick up the tab for his lady.

Also, this just goes to show Tom and Irina are still in one another's orbit -- not only evidenced in this outing ... but the fact they got together last month in Miami during Art Basel.

Remember, Tom and Irina were first spotted hanging out last summer ... and it seems they're keeping each other around as we go into 2024 -- suggesting they got a good thing.