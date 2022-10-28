Gisele Bündchen Files for Divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are done ... TMZ Sports has learned the supermodel just filed for divorce from the NFL superstar.

Bündchen just filed the docs in Florida Friday morning, and Tom is not contesting the divorce.

TMZ broke the story ... Tom and Gisele's lawyers were hammering out a settlement during most of the month of October and have reached an agreement on property and child custody. The settlement document was filed with the court as well, but will remain confidential.

Tom says, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

He continues, "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Similarly, Gisele says ... "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Brady and Gisele began dating back in 2006. They got married in 2009 and went on to have two kids together, Benjamin and Vivian. They've become one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood ... with Tom's net worth estimated at $330 million and Gisele's at around $400 mil.

They've attended countless red carpets together over the years -- especially at the Met Gala, where they've been a constant presence, serving up killer looks and showing off major PDA. In other words, they've always attracted attention on and off the field.

Gisele and Tom have an extensive real estate portfolio ... including at least 3 homes they currently own together, even though they've bought and sold countless properties during their marriage. At the moment, it's known they have mansions in Miami, NYC and Montana.

The properties are just part of a robust list of assets that are certainly going to have to be divvied up as the divorce proceeds. It's been reported they have an ironclad prenup.

Play video content MAY 2017 CBS

Gisele had been a constant in-person supporter of Brady's at his football games throughout his career -- especially at big games, Super Bowls included. However, she's said publicly of late that she was hoping for him to retire. In fact, following his Super Bowl win in Tampa in 2021, Brady said she told him on the field, "What more do you have to prove?"

She's also said repeatedly that she worries about Tom's health as it pertains to pro football.

Brady did retire in 2022 -- but came back months later. Marital issues between the two first started to trickle out thereafter, but it's become clear there have been issues well before this.

Play video content 8/28/22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The first signs of trouble cropped up earlier this year, ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Remember, Tom took some personal time off this year ahead of the 2022 season, missing upwards of 11 days during training camp in August ... which have mostly gone unexplained. At the time, different sources said he was dealing with his private life -- without elaboration.

In the wake of that, it was reported that Gisele and Brady had lawyered up and were heading down the path of divorce, with no chance of reconciliation. Tom also continued to make comments about his commitment to football -- and his apparent inability to divide his focus during the playing season ... seemingly telegraphing his BTS thought process.

Play video content Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray

Gisele, for her part, has also taken some not-so-veiled shots at Tom -- taking to social media and saying she can't be in a committed relationship with someone who's inconsistent. She hasn't been showing up to his games this year, although their kids occasionally have.