Gisele Bündchen Hangs With Daughter, Visits Healer During Tom Brady's Loss

Gisele Bündchen had a relaxing weekend amid her split from Tom Brady -- visiting her spiritual healer and spending time with her daughter -- while Tom took an L on the field.

Gisele was out and about Sunday in Florida, first visiting Dr. Ewa for a healing session. As we reported, G.B. paid the doc a visit Friday too, sans wedding ring.

After her one-on-one time with Dr. Ewa, Gisele switched gears and had some fun with her daughter, 9-year-old Vivian -- taking her to a horseback riding lesson -- snapping some cute pics of her kid.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022 @NFLonFOX

Tom's Sunday was not so chill ... with the Bucs losing to the Steelers. T.B. was even seen screaming at his teammates during the game.