Gisele Bündchen Hangs With Daughter, Visits Healer During Tom Brady's Loss

Gisele Bündchen Spends Day with Daughter ... Brady Loses It at Bucs Game
10/17/2022 9:13 AM PT
Gisele Bündchen had a relaxing weekend amid her split from Tom Brady -- visiting her spiritual healer and spending time with her daughter -- while Tom took an L on the field.
Gisele was out and about Sunday in Florida, first visiting Dr. Ewa for a healing session. As we reported, G.B. paid the doc a visit Friday too, sans wedding ring.
After her one-on-one time with Dr. Ewa, Gisele switched gears and had some fun with her daughter, 9-year-old Vivian -- taking her to a horseback riding lesson -- snapping some cute pics of her kid.
Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022 @NFLonFOX
Tom's Sunday was not so chill ... with the Bucs losing to the Steelers. T.B. was even seen screaming at his teammates during the game.
As we reported, sources close to Gisele told us she's separated from Tom and threatened to divorce him several times over a period of years ... mostly over football issues.