Gisele Bündchen Threatened Divorce from Tom Brady Several Times Over Football

Gisele Bündchen Threatened to Divorce Tom Several Times Before ... All Over Football

10/6/2022 10:42 AM PT
Gisele Bündchen left Tom Brady recently, declaring their marriage was over, but TMZ has learned this was NOT the first time.

Sources connected to Gisele tell TMZ ... Gisele has separated from Tom and threatened to divorce him several times over a period of years ... and it was all over football.

MAY 2017
WE WANT HIM HEALTHY
Our sources say the sticking point for years has been that Gisele wanted Tom to get out of the game ... and although she's publicly talked about her fear he would develop CTE, she's been very upset with his NFL schedule ... which takes him around the country for 6 months out of the year. We're told she simply hates it.

We're told Gisele has threatened divorce in the past -- each time over football -- but they were able to work things out. This time, however, we're told it's different.

Both have hired high-profile, family law attorneys in South Florida ... and her lawyer has repped a number of celebs in high-profile divorces. Our sources say the lawyers are already working on terms, including a property settlement.

We're told it's "as amicable as it can be." Tom and Gisele are on speaking terms, but there's still tension.

