Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady, Posts Pic Hugging Gisele Amid Marriage Troubles

Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady With Old Gisele Pic ... Amid Marriage Troubles

10/4/2022 6:52 AM PT
Antonio Brown ruthlessly went after his old buddy, Tom Brady, during the quarterback's reported rough patch with Gisele Bündchen ... trolling TB12 by posting an old pic of him hugging the supermodel after the Super Bowl.

AB -- who once lived with Brady and Gisele after joining the Patriots and Buccaneers -- has seemingly turned on the 7-time champ as his marriage appears to be on thin ice.

Brown didn't go into detail on the reason behind his post -- his caption only referenced his viral rap song, "Put That S*** On."

The relationship between the two ex-teammates has seemingly deteriorated since his shirtless exit from the Bucs last season ... despite Brady going out on a limb and vouching for AB to get him in New England and Tampa Bay.

1/2/22
I'M OUTTA HERE!
Brown has shaded Brady on numerous occasions since their split ... and even went after him for spending time away from the team during training camp.

"Tom Brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol," Brown tweeted at the time. "Now u see the difference. Put that s*** on."

Brown's pic was seen as distasteful in some eyes ... and drew criticism from NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who called him a "clown."

Brown -- who remains team-less since his outburst at MetLife Stadium -- found himself in more hot water over the weekend after a video surfaced of him appearing to expose himself to a woman in a pool in Dubai earlier this year.

As for Brady ... he's made it clear he will not talk about his personal life as he continues his quest for Super Bowl #8.

