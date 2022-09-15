Tom Brady Reportedly Living Separately From Gisele, Dealing W/ Marital Issues

The situation between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is reportedly so bad the famous couple is currently living apart from one another in separate houses ... as TB12's return to the football field has caused a major rift at home.

CNN reports Brady and Bündchen -- who married in 2009 -- are having "marital" issues and "living separately."

It's just the latest report about the couple's issues ... which began to come to light when the 45-year-old Bucs quarterback mysteriously left training camp for 11 days.

A few weeks back, Gisele gave an interview to ELLE Magazine where she admitted to having "concerns" about her husband's return to the football field.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she said to the outlet. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

The supermodel -- who hasn't been shy over the years about making it known she wants Tom to retire -- also told the magazine she wanted Brady to "be more present."

TB12 hasn't addressed the reports, but did bluntly say he has "a lot of s*** going on."

During a recent episode of his podcast with Jim Gray, the 7-time Super Bowl champ talked about the sacrifices he's made over the years.

"I haven't had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven't had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven't celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I'm not able to be at funerals and I'm not able to be at weddings."

Tom continued ... "I think there comes a point in your life where you say: 'You know what? I've had my fill and it's enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'"