Gisele Admitted She Had 'Concerns' About Tom Brady's Unretirement In Offseason

Gisele Bündchen admitted she had "concerns" over Tom Brady's unretirement this offseason ... saying she expressed them to her NFL star hubby "over and over again."

The supermodel told ELLE in a recent interview that she was worried about the violence of football. She said she also wanted Brady to "be more present" around the house and their kids.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she said to the outlet. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

ELLE reports Gisele made the comments several weeks before she and Brady reportedly entered into a "rough patch" in their marriage -- a rift that supposedly got so bad, she briefly stopped living with the football player.

The outlet claims it reached back out to Gisele this month over the reports, but she "declined to comment on the speculation."

Of course, Gisele has said publicly that she's wanted Brady to call it quits for at least the last half-decade -- wishing he'd spend more time with the family. She's also said she doesn't believe he has anything left to prove on the field.

She did, though, appear to extend an olive branch to the quarterback before his season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, tweeting, "Let's go @TomBrady ! Let's go Bucs !"

