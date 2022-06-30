Tom Brady Gets In Topless Workout On Yacht On Italian Vacation

It ain't all just ice cream and lovey-dovey dates with Gisele for Tom Brady while on vacation in Italy ... he's clearly prepping for his NFL season as well -- hitting workouts on a yacht with no shirt on!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was seen this week on a boat in Portofino getting in a serious sweat sesh ... sparring topless and also riding a stationary bike.

Tom threw the gloves on for several minutes -- working up a lather in the 85-degree Italian sun -- before finishing it all off with a ride.

TB12 was later spotted swimming in the ocean water ... nailing some sweet pencil dives off the ship to get his 44-year-old body some more movement.

Of course, we know Brady's mixed in at least a little pleasure on the trip ... cameras caught him sharing a sweet treat with Gisele while in town off the boat earlier this week.