Tom Brady Gets In Topless Workout On Yacht On Italian Vacation
Tom Brady Topless Sweat Sesh On Yacht ... On Vacay In Italy
6/30/2022 7:26 AM PT
It ain't all just ice cream and lovey-dovey dates with Gisele for Tom Brady while on vacation in Italy ... he's clearly prepping for his NFL season as well -- hitting workouts on a yacht with no shirt on!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was seen this week on a boat in Portofino getting in a serious sweat sesh ... sparring topless and also riding a stationary bike.
Tom threw the gloves on for several minutes -- working up a lather in the 85-degree Italian sun -- before finishing it all off with a ride.
TB12 was later spotted swimming in the ocean water ... nailing some sweet pencil dives off the ship to get his 44-year-old body some more movement.
Of course, we know Brady's mixed in at least a little pleasure on the trip ... cameras caught him sharing a sweet treat with Gisele while in town off the boat earlier this week.
But, as you can see in the pics, Brady's still clearly making sure his bod stays right ... and with the NFL season roughly two months away, we're positive Bucs fans approve of it.