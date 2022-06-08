Tom Brady Dyes His Hair Orange At Charity Event

Tom Brady's changed up his hairstyle yet again -- now choosing to dye it orange -- but, this time, the move is all for a great cause!!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers partnered with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on Wednesday to throw a "Cut and Color for a Cure" event ... and Brady was front and center for the action.

.@TomBrady had his hair dyed orange by a very special group of kids. 🧡



Pediatric cancer patients got to give the GOAT a new look as a part of the @Buccaneers "Cut and Color for a Cure" event to raise money for the NPCF. (via @rachelwest__) pic.twitter.com/nC4qXWG8Jz — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2022 @NFL

At the event -- which allowed kids who are battling pediatric cancer to give hair makeovers to Bucs players in an effort to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research -- Brady sat down in a chair and let the youngsters go to town on his famous 'do.

#Bucs Tom Brady gettin his hair colored and spraying teammates like C Ryan Jensen. Cut and Color for a Cure! pic.twitter.com/vnp9qxtllL — rock riley (@realrockriley) June 8, 2022 @realrockriley

The kids sprayed his hair front to back in orange -- the official color of the NPCF -- leaving the GOAT with a sweet new look.

Brady and the Bucs also donated a check for $117,000 to the org. at the function.

“The support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in our fight to end childhood cancer is invaluable,” NPCF exec David Frazer said.

“The team’s continued commitment to assist kids facing a cancer diagnosis makes them so much more than a sports team -- they are truly heroes, rallying to create a better tomorrow for their young fans and supporters nationwide.”