Tom Brady Dyes His Hair Orange At Charity Event
6/8/2022 2:33 PM PT
Tom Brady's changed up his hairstyle yet again -- now choosing to dye it orange -- but, this time, the move is all for a great cause!!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers partnered with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on Wednesday to throw a "Cut and Color for a Cure" event ... and Brady was front and center for the action.
.@TomBrady had his hair dyed orange by a very special group of kids. 🧡— NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2022 @NFL
Pediatric cancer patients got to give the GOAT a new look as a part of the @Buccaneers "Cut and Color for a Cure" event to raise money for the NPCF. (via @rachelwest__) pic.twitter.com/nC4qXWG8Jz
At the event -- which allowed kids who are battling pediatric cancer to give hair makeovers to Bucs players in an effort to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research -- Brady sat down in a chair and let the youngsters go to town on his famous 'do.
#Bucs Tom Brady gettin his hair colored and spraying teammates like C Ryan Jensen. Cut and Color for a Cure! pic.twitter.com/vnp9qxtllL— rock riley (@realrockriley) June 8, 2022 @realrockriley
The kids sprayed his hair front to back in orange -- the official color of the NPCF -- leaving the GOAT with a sweet new look.
Brady and the Bucs also donated a check for $117,000 to the org. at the function.
That check is for $117,000 for @PediatricCancer #Bucs pic.twitter.com/4Mw1nRUE6x— Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) June 8, 2022 @TBTimes_Bulls
“The support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in our fight to end childhood cancer is invaluable,” NPCF exec David Frazer said.
“The team’s continued commitment to assist kids facing a cancer diagnosis makes them so much more than a sports team -- they are truly heroes, rallying to create a better tomorrow for their young fans and supporters nationwide.”
The Bucs have been working in conjunction with the NPCF's initiative for over 8 years now ... raising more than $500,000 during that span.