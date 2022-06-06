Tom Brady's Niece, Maya, Screams 'Let's F***ing Go' During Huge Game, QB Loves It!

Tom Brady's niece, Maya Brady, just had a monster day at the plate -- smashing 2 home runs and logging 5 RBIs -- and at one point, she screamed "Let's f***ing go" during the big game ... which had the NFL superstar fired up!

The UCLA outfielder -- whose mom is Tom's sister -- proved, yet again, GOAT blood runs thick in the Brady family ... coming through for the Bruins in a must-win game against Oklahoma on Monday morning.

Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/RYcI8DQuFM — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 6, 2022 @TomBrady

The centerfielder went yard not once but twice in the contest ... and in one of her trips around the bases -- she used Tom's familiar "Lets f***ing go!" rallying cry.

Of course, Tom was watching -- and he loved it, tweeting out, "Must run in the family (Sorry mom!)."

Tom also praised Maya on his Instagram page during the game, calling her "clutch" and adding, "WAY TO GO MAYA!!"

Maya's huge game propelled UCLA to a 7-3 win ... but she and the Bruins still have to beat OU one more time on Monday afternoon to advance to the Women's College World Series championship.