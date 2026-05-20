Police Called To Sugar Ray Leonard's Home, Son Arrested For Restraining Order Violation

Sugar Ray Leonard's son left the boxing legend's home in a cop car for violating a restraining order, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us a 911 call was made by Leonard's security team early Wednesday morning ... when Daniel Ray Leonard, 25, allegedly tried to enter the residence in Los Angeles by turning exterior door handles.

We're told when officers arrived and met with security, Daniel was located by the pool house and was promptly arrested.

We were initially told the suspect was known to the family ... but it turns out he is literally family -- Daniel Ray Leonard is Sugar Ray's youngest of four children, whose mother is Bernadette Robi.

Daniel was ultimately arrested for violating a restraining order.

Daniel's pops is one of the greatest boxers ever with a 36-3-1 record ... earning championships in several weight classes.

70-year-old Sugar Ray fought in the '70s, '80s and '90s before finally retiring in 1997.