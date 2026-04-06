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BTS' SUGA Reveals Stage Name Inspired By Boxing Legend

BTS' SUGA My Stage Name Packs A Punch ... Inspired By Boxing Legend!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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BTS rapper SUGA is clarifying the origin of his stage name ... revealing it's not short for "shooting guard" after all -- it takes inspiration from a completely different sport!!

The Bangtan Boys did an interview with WIRED amid their "ARIRANG" album press tour ... where they answered the internet's biggest questions about the massive K-pop group.

When it came to Yoongi around the 13-minute mark, a prompt asked "SUGA name meaning" ... and V and Jung Kook both responded "shooting guard," but the 33-year-old actually corrected them.

"I can finally explain this now," SUGA said. "It's not [shooting guard]. It was annoying to explain, so I just said that, But actually, it's Sugar Ray Leonard."

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He went on to also shoutout UFC superstar Sean O'Malley, who also goes by "Suga" with no 'R' ... pointing out how it's a popular moniker in combat sports, but the Big Hit Music founder deserves the credit for giving it to him, too.

"There's a legendary boxer named Sugar Ray Leonard, and I didn't come up with it. Mr. Bang [Si-Hyuk] suggested it because he liked boxing so much. So people who have technical striking skills, the specialists are called 'Suga.'"

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And since he's been known to be a technical MC, the name fit.

The story was news to all the members -- even J-Hope admitted it was his first time finding out about the explanation.

SUGA said he went with the "shooting guard" story for a while since it was much easier ... and he was tired of trying to explain the REAL inspiration.

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The basketball reference makes sense -- after all SUGA was a global ambassador for the league a few years back ... and has hit up several games himself.

But straight from the man himself -- it's a nod to boxing!!

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